Car crashes into health clinic in Orlando, police say

A car reportedly crashed into a health clinic building in Orlando on Wednesday morning.

According to Orlando police, this happened on Old Winter Garden Road. Officers responded to the scene and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

SKYFOX flew over the scene showing the broken window where the vehicle reportedly crashed. The sign on the building read "Orange Blossom Family Health."

FOX 35 is working to learn if there are any injuries. Check back for updates.