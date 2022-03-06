Car crashes into a pack of motorcycles killing two riders, FHP says

article

Two people are dead and several more injured after a car crashed into three motorcycles in Volusia County Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says three motorcycles were headed west on SR-44 near DeLand when a Toyota Corolla came across the median from the eastbound lanes and collided with two of the motorcycles. A third motorcycle went down as well in an attempt to avoid hitting the vehicles.

The rider, a 36-year-old man, and the passenger, a 46-year-old woman, from one of the motorcycles that were hit were killed as a result of the crash.

Both, the rider on the other motorcycle that was hit and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third motorcyclist who avoided the collision only received minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the driver of the Corolla to drive into oncoming traffic.