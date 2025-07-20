Car captured on surveillance slamming into Orlando business

The Brief A car slammed into a business in Orlando's Milk District on Sunday. The crash was captured on surveillance. The owners are still able to operate the business.



WHAT WE KNOW:

An Orlando business is trying to pick up the pieces after a car rammed into their shop. It happened at Market on South in Orlando’s Milk District early Sunday morning. According to surveillance video, a driver backed out of a neighboring parking lot and rammed right into the front of Market on South, a beloved vegan eatery in Orlando.

Thankfully, no one was inside or hurt when it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

Witnesses reported seeing the driver throw up outside their car door before crashing into the building. The video also shows the driver leaving the scene of the crash. FOX 35 Orlando reached out to Orlando Police to ask if they’re looking for a suspected drunk driver.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

The owners of Vegan Scoops and A lo Vegano, which is inside Market on South, said the best way to support them is to visit their business.

The owners were able to board up the wall that was damaged and they are still operating during their normal business hours. "As a small business we can't really afford to close on a Sunday," said Yeneisy Lopez, owner of Vegan Scoops. "Every single dollar counts, so we put every dollar back into this. But unexpected costs like this really, really hurt a small business. By coming and supporting us and making a purchase, it would really, really help us."