Candidates line up for Plasencia, Willhite seats

article

The races to replace outgoing state House members Rene Plasencia and Matt Willhite continue to get more crowded.

Orlando Democrat Tom Keen has opened a campaign account to join five Republicans in next year’s race to replace Plasencia, R-Orlando, in what is now House District 50 in Orange and Brevard counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Plasencia is term-limited and running for the Senate.

The other candidates in the House race are Richard Furman, Robyn Hattaway, Angel Perry, Christopher Robert Wright, and Yukong Zhao.

Meanwhile, Wellington Republican Saulis Banionis has opened an account to join three Democrats in the race to replace Willhite, D-Wellington, in Palm Beach County’s House District 86. Willhite is running for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Other candidates in the House race are Seth Michael Densen, Robert Margolis, and Katherine Waldron. District boundaries --- and potentially numbers --- will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.