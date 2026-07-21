1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ocoee, police say

The Brief A four-vehicle crash in Ocoee killed one woman and injured seven others. Two victims were taken to a trauma center, while five others were hospitalized. Clark Road remained closed as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.



One person was killed, and at least seven others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Ocoee, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of North Clarke Road and A.D. Mims Road.

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A woman driving one of the vehicles died at the scene. Two people who were trapped in their vehicles were taken to a trauma center, while five others were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash left one SUV overturned on its side and heavily damaged. Another vehicle sustained extensive damage, including a shattered window.

Clark Road remained closed in both directions between Edinburgh Place and Adams Road as investigators worked to determine what caused the crash. Authorities said they were also working to identify everyone involved.

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The cause of the collision remains under investigation.