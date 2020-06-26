California fire department has all-female crew for the first time

article

These heroes have made history.

The Pasadena Fire Department in California is recognizing their crew for a very special reason: for the first time, they staffed an all-female engine crew.

“FIRST all-female crew in history of Pasadena Fire Department riding together on Engine 34🚒,” the City of Pasadena wrote in a post on Facebook along with a picture of the four ladies.

According to CBS News, the crew was made up of two firefighters, an engineer, and Capt. Tricia Rodriguez.

The department is staffed with 150 firefighters, eight of which are female.

Advertisement

Although the arrangement isn’t permanent, the women couldn’t be more proud to be serving alongside each other.

“This is the first time that all of the pieces have fallen into place,” Rodriguez told Pasadena Now. “All the stars aligned.”

According to the publication, Rodriguez hopes girls take notice of the all-female engine crew and "feel inspired to follow their dreams."