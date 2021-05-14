Businesses left confused over new CDC face mask guidelines

The CDC on Thursday announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can now ditch the face masks, but the new guidelines have caused confusion for some Florida business owners.

Those owners say the issue revolves around the state's ban on vaccine passports.

The CDC says masks are still required in indoor crowded areas, but people who have been fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask.

This has a lot of businesses frustrated and asking questions. So they say they’re waiting on more guidance from the CDC before they make any changes.

The governor says he doesn’t want businesses asking customers if they have been vaccinated, but it presents the problem: how are they supposed to know who doesn’t need to wear a mask?

Some owners tell FOX 35 News they don’t know what to do because they want to continue to protect their staff and customers but are prohibited from asking about a person’s vaccination status.

"I am very frustrated. We have so many different rules and we have followed every rule since the very beginning, but each time it gets even more confused," says one restaurant owner.

Businesses also say they don’t know whether they should take down their signs requiring masks just yet.

FOX 35 News reached out to bigger businesses like Publix to see if they are making any changes. For now they say they are waiting on additional guidance.