Business booming for DeBary restaurant that shuns Biden supporters, owner says

There’s a new sign on the door at the Debary Diner. It explains that the diner has been so busy they had to close because they ran out of food.

Owner Angie Ugarte said there have been constant phone calls.

"It has been ringing off the hook since the initial story," Ugarte said.

You can hear the phone ringing throughout our entire interview with her Thursday.

Another sign Ugarte posted on her Volusia County restaurant door earlier this week has gone viral.

It reads, "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere."

"These deaths were unnecessary," Ugarte said.

Apparently, Ugarte said a lot of people feel the same way. She said she has received flowers, gifts, and a whole bunch of new customers. In fact, she was so busy Wednesday, she had to close on Thursday after running out of food.

FOX 35 News was there when several people intending to eat at the restaurant learned that it was closed.

"Never had heard of it. I live in Orlando. Make a special trip up here for this," one man said.

"We came to support them. We’ve always been eating here. Everything is great," DeBary resident Juanita Morris said.

But the sign has sparked anger too.

"I’ve gotten death threats, bomb threats," Ugarte told us.

Ugarte said people are trashing the restaurant on Yelp. The website has temporarily stopped comments to investigate. She said, despite the backlash, the sign will stay

"I’m not taking it back. I believe everything I wrote on there," Ugarte said.

The DeBary Diner will be back open Friday.

