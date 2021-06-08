Busch Gardens' new fireworks show will launch every night this summer

article

Summer nights at Busch Gardens are about to get a lot brighter.

The theme park says their new nighttime fireworks show called "Spark!" will soon launch every night due to popular demand.

While Busch Gardens normally runs their fireworks on the weekends during the park's "Summer Nights," guests will be able to view the pyrotechnic display nightly from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, August 8.

"As the biggest and brightest show ever to light the park’s sky, 'Spark!' features an explosive array of fireworks and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics," Busch Gardens said in its announcement.

After August 8, "Spark!" will continue to run on weekends with presentations each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through September 6, including Labor Day, the park said.

The fireworks show is included with any park ticket, Fun Card, or Annual Pass.

For more information on Summer Nights at Busch Gardens, visit the theme park's website by clicking here.