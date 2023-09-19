Busch Garden's Howl-O-Scream: What to expect

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream has returned for another year and is in full force, with haunted houses, scare zones, shows, and more.

Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. Busch Gardens says this event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood.

Haunted houses are back with a vengeance, including new and returning favorites:

D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear

Stranglewood Estate

The Residence: Home For The Holidays

Witch of the Woods

The Forgotten: Uprising

"Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner of the park – there’s nowhere to hide. With frightful scare zones, roaming hoards, and Florida’s wildest rides at night, screams await at every turn," Busch Gardens says.

There are also three "sinister shows" that include Cirque X-Scream, a stunt show at Stanleyville Theatre, The Rolling Bones, a skeleton band that lights up the Dragon Fire Grill with epic covers of classic rock anthems, and Scare-E-Oke, where park visitors can take a turn behind the mic at the all-new "Scare-E-Oke" experience at Gwazi Plaza. Guests can select their song of choice.

There are also tons of special food offerings for the season.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event that runs now through October 31, with hours of operation between 7 p.m. to park close. No costumes are allowed. For more information, visit the Busch Gardens website.