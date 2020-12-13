Burglar boxes in Orange County help residents dispose of electronics boxes safely

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be careful about leaving opened electronics boxes curbside.

Burglar boxes are placed at six locations across the county where people can safely dispose of their trash.

In a tweet, deputies shot a short video describing the boxes and where you can find them.

The tweet also said, "Protect yourselves from home burglaries. Don't give bad guys the opportunity to see what you've purchased by leaving empty boxes on the curb..."