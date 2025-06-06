Bunnell woman shot by deputies after allegedly wielding knives, making threats

The Brief A Bunnell woman allegedly assaulted a man before then threatening both him and law enforcement officers verbally and with knives. In order to safely deescalate the situation after the woman continued the threats, deputies say they shot the woman. The woman was arrested and then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.



A Bunnell woman was shot by deputies after she allegedly assaulted a man before then threatening both him and law enforcement officers verbally and with knives.

What happened?

What we know:

On June 4, dispatchers said they received a call from a man who said he was inside his Bunnell camper home and being threatened by 58-year-old Camille Campbell.

While on the phone with 911, the man told authorities there was a firearm inside the home. The man said Campbell continued making threats while the man was on the phone, and the operators told him to exit the camper and secure the firearm, which he did.

According to the man, Campbell had been drinking earlier in the afternoon before then becoming aggressive. The man said Campbell struck a table, threw an ashtray and slapped him on the head. As the man attempted to leave the camper, he said Campbell poked him with a broom and made additional threats.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) then responded to the domestic disturbance call.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they saw Campbell making verbal threats towards both the man and law enforcement while holding two knives inside the doorway of a camper. The woman then barricaded herself inside the home.

A Bunnell woman is facing domestic battery and assault charges after she allegedly threatened a man and law enforcement officers both verbally and with knives. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they issued multiple commands for Campbell to exit the camper, but she refused for more than an hour.

Because she refused to exit the home and continued to make potential threats, officials said they shot the woman to safely deescalate the situation.

Campbell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and obstruction without violence. She was then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

What's next:

Upon release, deputies say Campbell will be taken to the Sheriff Pery Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she will be held without bond until her first appearance.

‘Real-life dangers’

What they're saying:

"This situation highlights the real-life dangers our deputies face every day, especially in domestic violence cases," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Our deputies responded quickly and professionally to a very dangerous situation involving an armed individual refusing to comply. Thanks to their training and de-escalation tactics, this situation was safely resolved."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: