Ax-3 mission: 'GiGi' the teddy bear to return to space for the first crewed mission of 2024

A furry crew member is set to make history, again, when she heads to space alongside the four Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) astronauts this week.

This will be the second time the teddy bear named "GiGi" will take flight to space. Her first mission was Axiom Mission 2 last May, which marked the first time a Build-A-Bear furry pal was sent into orbit.

GiGi will serve as the Ax-3 mission's zero-gravity indicator while wearing Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuit.

GiGi is featured on a replica of the Axiom Station Hatch which resembles the hatch and locking mechanism that will be used to access the future Axiom Station. (Credit: Axiom Space)

As part of a continued partnership between Axiom Space and Build-A-Bear Workshop, GiGi's purpose is to inspire the youth to learn about space and for them to consider future careers in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics – also known as STEAM.

"Our partnership with Build-A-Bear is key in helping to drive curiosity in young minds about space exploration," Sandra Nelson, Vice President of Marketing at Axiom Space, said in a statement. It’s imperative that we build a diverse workforce with a unique skillset ready to drive innovations and fuel new ideas to advance civilization."

Build-A-Bear also shared its excitement for GiGi's second mission.

"Not only does this mark a special moment in history, but we also hope GiGi’s story inspires children to consider STEAM activities, hobbies and even careers. Our bears are always there for a hug and friendship, but we especially love when they can also provide the inspiration for pursuing a 'sky’s not the limit’ adventure," Julia Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Build-A-Bear, said in a statement.

As the fifth crew member of Ax-3, GiGi’s mission is to inspire children around the world to learn about space and consider careers in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM). (Credit: Axiom Space) Expand

Axiom Space plans to launch its third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station as soon as Wednesday from Florida , marking the first time an all- European commercial crew heads to the orbiting laboratory.

The Houston -based commercial space company is targeting Wednesday at 5:11 p.m. ET for SpaceX to launch three Axiom Space private astronauts and Axiom Space Commander Michael López-Alegría to the ISS. The four crew will launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in a Crew Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

The Ax-3 mission includes Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force (ItAF), Alper Gezeravci of Turkey, and Marcus Wandt with the European Space Agency (ESA).

(Left) Ax-3 Mission Specialist Marcus Wandt, Pilot Walter Villadei, Commander Michael López-Alegría, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı (Right) (Photo credit: Axiom Space)

While in orbit, the crew will conduct 30 experiments in microgravity. The crew members will work on research from their home countries "of high national importance," according to Axiom Space. The Ax-3 experiment topics include biomedical research, sleep, bone health, space weather and cooking pasta in space.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.