Buddy Taylor Middle School custodian is a 'rock star'

article

A custodian at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Flagler County has been named "Rock Star Custodian" for 2021.

The award, sponsored by the Academy of Cleaning Excellence, recognizes the importance of those working in the cleaning industry.

This is the third year the Academy of Cleaning Excellence has handed out the award. Dave Thompson, Director of Education for the Academy of Cleaning Excellence visited the Buddy Taylor Middle School campus Wednesday morning to honor Crowley.

Crowley was a little surprised when he walked into the BTMS cafeteria Wednesday morning. There was a large group of students, teachers, administrators, and the middle school band on stage. It then hit him that he had won.

"I didn’t know so many people cared about me, loved me, for who I am," said Crowley. "I just want to make them proud and continue on to just do the best that I can."

Crowley has worked with Flagler Schools nearly his entire adult life. He’s a 1987 graduate of Flagler-Palm Coast High School and has been a custodian at Buddy Taylor Middle Schools for 27 years.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.