Limited rainfall, threat of drought have Brevard County officials worried about fires

In the past week, multiple brush fires have been reported in Palm Bay, located in Brevard County. Scorched areas of vegetation, with lingering hot spots, remain visible.

Brevard County has experienced minimal rainfall in recent months, a concerning trend noted by the National Weather Service (NWS) at an unfortunate juncture.

"What we’re concerned about is if there is any delay in the wet season," remarked William Ulrich of NWS Melbourne. "It typically starts in mid to late May, but every single year is different. It really just depends on the weather patterns as we move to the latter portion of the month. It, unfortunately, does look dry for the next couple of weeks."

Though not currently in a drought, water management authorities urge vigilance regarding the dry conditions.

"We encourage everyone to be aware and paying attention to their water uses and how we can minimize our impacts," stated Tim Miller of the St. Johns River Water Management District. "Decision-making time comes if things are starting to get into a drought condition. At that point, our board would make recommendations."

Miller directs individuals to visit their website for water conservation tips and fire prevention strategies.

According to Ulrich, Brevard County's precipitation levels have fallen several inches below typical averages.

"The problem with that is this is the time of the year that is the driest in Central Florida, so if it’s dry during an already dry period, we can quickly see drought conditions develop in our backyard, and that’s what’s starting to happen, with these abnormally dry conditions."

Interestingly, Brevard County experienced a rain surplus as recently as January, but precipitation declined sharply in March. Without significant rainfall soon, a drought seems increasingly likely. The US Geological Survey (USGS) issues a new drought monitor report every Thursday.