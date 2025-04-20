Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire prompts evacuation notice in Lake County

By
Published  April 20, 2025 8:08pm EDT
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A brush fire in Eustis prompted a brief evacuation order on Sunday night.
    • Officials with Lake COunty Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service responded to the fire.
    • The evacuation was lifted around 7 p.m. with 50 percent of the fire contained.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Lake County were prompted to evacuate briefly Sunday evening due to an area brush fire, according to the Florida Forest Service. 

The mandatory notice was issued around 6 p.m. off of Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis and prompted a response of two helicopters and nine tractor-plows, according to officials.

The fire eventually grew to 35 acres, according to officials. 

The evacuation order was lifted around 7 p.m. with 50 percent of the fire contained, according to forest officials. The fire was later 100 percent contained around 8 p.m.

Theere was no damage to structures or any injuries, officials said.

Officials with Lake County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service responded to the fire. 

Lake County