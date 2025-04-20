Brush fire prompts evacuation notice in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Lake County were prompted to evacuate briefly Sunday evening due to an area brush fire, according to the Florida Forest Service.
The mandatory notice was issued around 6 p.m. off of Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis and prompted a response of two helicopters and nine tractor-plows, according to officials.
The fire eventually grew to 35 acres, according to officials.
The evacuation order was lifted around 7 p.m. with 50 percent of the fire contained, according to forest officials. The fire was later 100 percent contained around 8 p.m.
Theere was no damage to structures or any injuries, officials said.
Officials with Lake County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service responded to the fire.