Brush fire prompts evacuation notice in Lake County

Residents in Lake County were prompted to evacuate briefly Sunday evening due to an area brush fire, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The mandatory notice was issued around 6 p.m. off of Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis and prompted a response of two helicopters and nine tractor-plows, according to officials.

The fire eventually grew to 35 acres, according to officials.

The evacuation order was lifted around 7 p.m. with 50 percent of the fire contained, according to forest officials. The fire was later 100 percent contained around 8 p.m.

Theere was no damage to structures or any injuries, officials said.

Officials with Lake County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service responded to the fire.