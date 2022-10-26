Brightline to begin testing train at higher speeds in Central Florida

article

Brightline will begin testing its trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County this weekend in preparation for its opening to Orlando, officials said in a news release.

The area will see trains travel at 79 mph this month, but the speed will increase to 110 mph early next year. "The work, known as a signal and track cutover, will integrate a new second railroad track into the existing corridor and will take place along a 13-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Sharpes through City Point, Cocoa and Rockledge.

The testing is expected to bring longer wait times for drivers at railroad crossings, according to a Brightline spokesperson.

Flaggers will be present at the following railroad crossings from 6 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 through 6 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 5 while the new rail signal system is commissioned:

Sharpes

Camp Rd.

Canaveral Groves Blvd.

City Point

Cross Rd.

Cocoa

Cidco Rd.

Beau Gest

Michigan Ave.

Dixon Blvd.

West Highland

Peachtree St.

King St. – SR 520

Rosa L. Jones Blvd. (Poinsett Dr.)

Rockledge

Barton Blvd.

Eyster Blvd.

Rinker Way

Gus Hipp Blvd.

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)

Carver Rd.

Ansin Rd.

"Residents should be alert, follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings and be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks. Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life," Brightline said in a statement.