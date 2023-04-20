Brightline unveils new Orlando train station: Take a look inside

Brightline shared a first look inside its new train station in Orlando Thursday as it prepares to begin service from the City Beautiful to South Florida as early as this summer.

The company and city leaders are expected to hold a joint news conference at the station at 11 a.m.

Here's what travelers should know about the new intercity rail service.

What is Brightline, and when will its service begin in Orlando?

Brightline is Florida's higher-speed passenger rail service. It currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Officials said the rail line connecting West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport is 90% complete, and Brightline hopes to open the Orlando station before July of this year.

Where is Orlando's Brightline station located?

It is located inside the Orlando International Airport (MCO) next to Terminal C.

How much are Brightline train tickets? When can I purchase them?

Brightline train tickets for Orlando's train station are expected to go on sale in May. The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM.

Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach. Tickets begin at $14 for PREMIUM, while one-way tickets for the SMART class starts at $79.

Throughout the station, all guests will have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations at every seat, 87 big-screen televisions, and a children’s play area located in the SMART lounge.

There are also bundle tickets available for families.

Is the Orlando Brightline station hiring?

Brightline is looking to fill multiple full-time positions at its brand-new train station at the Orlando International Airport.

The company is hiring for its operations, hospitality/guest services, and safety and security teams, according to its website.

See a list of open positions below:

Commissary Attendant

Commissary Supervisor

Hospitality Attendant

Guest Relations Supervisor

Security Officer (part-time or full-time)

Safety & Security Manager

Security Deputy Manager

Train Attendant

Onboard Lead

Bar Attendant

Guest Relations Agent

Baggage Attendant

Station Manager

Director, Baggage Operations

Senior Manager, Operations Analysis

To apply or learn more about each position, visit Brightline's career page by clicking here.