Brevard zoo staff raising orphaned bear cub

A bear cub found last month in the Ocala National Forest has finally opened its eyes and is being cared for by the staff at the Brevard Zoo.

In February, a citizen contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) after finding the weeks-old black bear cub alone on a dirt road. FWC searched the area for his mother, but she was not found.

The baby was taken to a veterinarian and bottle-fed.



"The cub had an 'uncoordinated suck' which made him difficult to nurse and may have been the reason why he was abandoned," the Brevard Zoo said in a press release. "Because he was abandoned at such a young age, the cub is not a candidate for release back into the wild, and FWC staff transferred him to the Zoo for long-term care."

The cub is now about 6-weeks-old and is healthy and feeding well. The Zoo shared photos of the adorable baby bear, snuggling with his caregiver and stuffed toys.

Because of the coronavirus, the Zoo says they stand to lose about one third of its annual income. Members of the community can support the Zoo by visiting www.brevardzoo.org.