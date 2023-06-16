Brevard Zoo celebrates arrival of first-ever female zebra: 'It's a girl!'

The Brevard Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a baby zebra – the first-ever female to be born at the zoo!

Nineteen-year-old Zonka gave birth to the foal on May 26, but the zoo kept it quiet because of health complications the foal was facing, the zoo said in a press release. Now, the zoo gave us good news that the foal is in good health and nursing.

"Zonka and her foal will remain behind the scenes as they bond," the zoo said. "Grévy’s zebras in their natural range typically separate themselves from their herd after giving birth, and we are mimicking that as closely as possible by allowing Zonka to have bonding time."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Brevard Zoo welcomes a new baby zebra. (Courtesy of the Brevard Zoo)

After observing the interaction between the two, zoo staff said, "Zonka is a great mother and is very protective of the baby."

Grévy’s zebras are considered an endangered species due to habitat loss, human hunting and competition for resources with domestic hoofstock, according to the zoo.

RELATED STORIES:

The foal's father, 10-year-old Bakari, was taken in as part of the Species Survival Plan as a breeding recommendation back in 2020. Bakari has now contributed to the birth of three new foals in less than a year – a boy born to mom Lauren in June 2022 and a boy born to mom Iggy in July 2022.

Though Zonka and her foal aren't viewable to the public yet, the zoo will continue to post updates on the status on the two and when they can be seen in Expedition Africa.