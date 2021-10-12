Brevard school board to consider revising meeting protocols

Public participation may soon be handled differently at Brevard County School Board meetings. The board is meeting in Viera on Tuesday night to discuss revising protocols following several heated meetings – and even a couple of arrests.

FOX 35 News obtained video from when two people were arrested during a school board meeting in September.

According to the school board agenda, the board wants to make these changes to make meetings more efficient in the future and comply with state and federal laws.

Most of the heated school board meetings have been over the mask debate.

The potential changes include limiting time based on how many people are speaking. For example: if more people are speaking, the less time you’d get.

For people speaking on non-agenda items, it will happen after the meeting and won’t be broadcast. There would be a recess after the meeting so cameras can be turned off and speakers would only get one minute.

Signs considered inappropriate won’t be allowed. Tuesday's meeting is meant to be a workshop. A vote will be taken at another meeting on October 26.

