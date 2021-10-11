State health officials warn of potential fines for violating 'vaccine passport' law

The Florida Department of Health says it now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status.

Those entities that are found to be in violation will be fined, the state says.

According to FDOH, Florida law now prohibits the following entities from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery:

A business may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations.

A government may not require persons to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the government operations.

An educational institution may not require students or residents to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery for attendance or enrollment, or to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such educational institution.

The state says it is now investigating dozens of these entities for possible violations. Among those named are AdventHealth, Disney Cruise Lines, and the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.