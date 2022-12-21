Brevard Public Schools losing teachers, bus drivers due to student behavior, board says

In an attempt to curb students' disruptive behavior – and prevent more teachers from leaving the district – Brevard Public Schools Board held an emergency meeting this week and implemented new policies and stricter enforcement, including banning students from using cell phones in the classroom.

The Board also voted to give school principals more power to enforce five-day suspensions without having to seek permission from the district.

A total of 42 teachers and eight bus drivers have quit their jobs with the district since August, said Board Chairman Matt Susin, with most of those who quit reportedly citing student behavior.

"I hear stories that would make you want to cry," said Sandy Edwards, a psychology teacher, during the meeting. "Some of us cry on a daily basis."

"Sometimes we have to have someone come while we have a breakdown in the bathroom," she said.



Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has said that teachers and school staff have been verbally and physically attacked, including being bitten, scratched, and have had items thrown at them. In November, a bus driver allegedly refused to let students off the bus after two students were misbehaving, prompting some students to panic and contact their parents.

"I have a feeling that we in Brevard have an opportunity to set the tone for a great policy. There will always be kids that act out, and we will just deal with them. That's it," said Susin

He also said that the state's Office of Safe Schools was also investigating the district and reports of student behavior. As part of that investigation, the state will evaluate school staff and classroom operations and issue a report with findings and recommendations.

"The truth is we have to protect our teachers and the sanctity of our classrooms," he said.

He also said he wants parents to be part of the conversation and solution. However, at least one parent told FOX 35 that they do feel left out of the discussion.

He wants parents to be a part of the conversation…but some parents tell us... They feel left out.

"Do I feel like parent voices will have weight? No. Do I think that it is an opportunity for parents to voice their concerns? Yes, but from what I heard at the meetings, it just doesn't feel like we are getting a seat at the table," said Kelly Kervin.