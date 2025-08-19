Horseback riding on specific Volusia beaches clears hurdle

The Brief The Volusia County Council agreed to further consider plans to allow horseback riding on certain sections of county beaches. Tuesday's vote was 5-2. Staff will present the idea again at a future meeting after addressing council members' concerns.



Volusia County beaches could soon welcome horseback riders under a proposal county leaders agreed to further explore this week.

What we know:

Horseback riding could be allowed on some Volusia County beaches. The Volusia County Council voted 5-2 to move forward with the planning phase before an ordinance is presented to them.

The idea would allow horseback riding on certain sections of the beach either on Ormond Beach or Ormond-by-the-Sea.

There will be several rules. They include an online reservation system, only daytime rides, no riding on beaches with cars and riders must pick up after their horses.

What they're saying:

Some residents and business owners expressed support, saying it could boost tourism.

"When I first heard of it, I thought it was a joke," resident John Nicholson said. "But the more you think about it, it adds one more thing to our tourism industry."

Horseback riding operator Jennifer Miko said her business already emphasizes cleanup.

"And I know from social media; the biggest concern is picking up after the horses," horseback riding business owner Jennifer Miko said. "I actually get off my horse and pick up with a t-shirt bag."

But several council members voiced reservations.

"I would only approve it if we mandated the horse wore a bag," District 4 Councilmember Troy Kent said.

"I see the negative more than the positive," District 5 Councilmember David Santiago said. "I don’t see it as a necessity to the success of our tourism. I don’t want to take any more beach from our residents."

What's next:

County staff will put together a list of answers to address some of the council's concerns and present their findings at a future meeting. The proposal requires two formal readings before it passes.

