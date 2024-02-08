Brevard County WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday

article

Celebrating more than a century. A Central Florida World War II veteran is being honored on his 105th birthday.

Retired Army Colonel Donald Paul is making another incredible milestone.

Packed into his apartment at the Glenbrooke Senior Living Facility, he is honored with a Forever a Hero pinning ceremony by the Health First Foundation.

In addition to the pin, he received an American flag and a handmade quilt.

It’s wonderful to honor him for all of his service," his daughter, Nancy Paul Steffen said.

Thirty years of service in the Army as part of the infantry, he fought in World War II, the Korean War and a conflict in Alaska.

"It creates a space where the patient can remember and be affirmed for their service to our country and that’s an amazing thing," said Rev. Woody Morrison, Senior Hospice Chaplain at Hospice of Health First.

"It’s really a spiritual moment."

Less than one percent of all World War II veterans are still living today.

His daughter said he doesn’t talk much about his military service, but attributes it to his long life.

"His military service, I think, has helped him get to this age," Steffen said. "He was very active into his 90s. He drove until he was 99."

He moved to Brevard County in 1984. He has two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His wife passed away a couple years ago.

These days, he’s moving a bit slower due to congestive heart failure. But that’s not stopping him from going to the beach to enjoy a salmon dinner and cake for his 105th birthday with family.

"There’s a reason he’s still here," Steffen said.