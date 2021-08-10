Brevard County school board votes to make face masks optional

Brevard County has made masking optional for students this year.

Florida’s governor has said that if any county imposes a mask mandate, they may risk financial consequences for school boards.

But with a rapid rise in COVID cases, some parents are still asking for mandatory masking, going against the law, all in the name of safety. A lot of parents are asking for the school board to have the courage to do this.

Other parents say they should have the right to decide for their children.

"Vaccines in combination with masks are the best way to combat the disease. It is airborne. My mask protects you, your mask protects me," said one parent.

Advertisement

"I want to thank the governor for making the call that he will knock the pay of the superintendent or anybody who is enforcing a mask mandate on our kids," said another parent.