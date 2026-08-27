Brevard County man arrested 10 months after deadly hit-and-run, FHP says

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The Brief A Brevard County man was arrested nearly 10 months after a deadly hit-and-run on U.S. 1. FHP says Nickalas Davis struck a motorcycle from behind and left the scene without stopping to help. Davis faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death.



A Brevard County man has been arrested nearly 10 months after a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist along U.S. 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested Nickalas Davis, 40, this week in Putnam County in connection with the October 2025 crash.

The backstory:

The crash happened on U.S. 1 south of Orbiter Court in Brevard County.

FHP said Davis was driving a car behind a motorcycle when he allegedly struck the back of the bike.

The impact threw the motorcyclist from the bike, according to troopers. Investigators said Davis left the scene without stopping to help.

The motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the crash. Authorities have not identified the rider.

Davis was taken into custody in Putnam County this week, about 10 months after the crash.

What's next:

Davis faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, tampering with physical evidence, driving with a suspended license and careless driving.