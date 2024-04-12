Multiple people were injured when an 18-wheeler crashed into the Texas DPS Office in Brenham, officials say.

According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred Friday morning while the 18-wheeler was being pursued by a law enforcement agency. The driver is in custody.

Officials say three people were critically injured, and one of them was transported to the Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. They were not Texas DPS personnel.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area while investigators and medical personnel are at the scene.

Brenham is located in Washington County, northwest of Houston.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 26 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.