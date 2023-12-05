Brenda Lee's ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ tops Billboard Hot 100

Sorry Mariah, but people are looking to get a sentimental feeling this Christmas season.

For the first time in the song's history, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" led the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Dec. 9, putting Mariah Carey's beloved "All I Want For Christmas Is You," in second place.

Lee's Christmas classic has typically landed at No. 2 every holiday season until now. It makes Lee the oldest artist to ever top the chart, at 78.

Lee was 13 years old when she recorded the song in 1958.

"I’m happy for everybody here that’s worked so hard to make this happen because in today’s world, everything moves so fast and furious," Lee told Billboard. "But I’m telling you this: My label has come to bat."

Lee celebrated her birthday on Dec. 11, and in honor of the song's anniversary, filmed a new music video.

Meanwhile, five of the week's top six Hot 100 tracks were Christmas songs: