Low-cost airline adds 5 new routes from Orlando to scenic destinations

Breeze Airways has added new routes out of Orlando to a handful of scenic destinations!

The low-cost airline added new service from Orlando International Airport to the following destinations, starting at $49:

Burlington, Vermont (Wednesday and Saturday, starting Feb. 14, 2024 from $79 one way)

Evansville, Indiana (Monday and Friday, starting Feb. 23, 2024 from $49 one way)

Madison, Wisconsin (spring/summer seasonal, Wednesday and Saturday, starting Feb. 14, 2024 from $79 one way)

New York/Newburgh, New York (Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 15, 2024 from $59 one way)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (Wednesday and Saturday, starting Jan. 30, 2024 from $59 one way)

These prices are for "Nice" fares if purchased by Tuesday for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

"Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service," said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey in a press release. "As we continue to introduce new service from Orlando, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to the Northeast and Midwest."

