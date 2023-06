article

"Breaking Bad" star Mike Batayeh has died at 52.

Batayeh passed away after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, his manager confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The actor, who was known to fans as the manager of Gustavo's laundromat in the TV show, will be honored during a celebration of life service on June 16. Batayeh's funeral will be held on June 17.

