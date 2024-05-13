Bradenton martial arts instructor accused of sexual contact with teen

article

A man who taught martial arts in Bradenton is facing charges after police say he had multiple sexual encounters with a 13-year-old.

According to an arrest report, Brennon Brown, 24, met the victim when he was 22 and began exchanging messages through Instagram.

Police say the two would meet up away from the studio where Brown taught, including the home where the victim lived with her family.

Detectives began investigating after the girl's father filed a complaint, leading to Brown's arrest on May 6.

Brown faces three counts of lewd and lascivious battery. Jail records show he has been released on bond.

