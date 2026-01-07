Bond set at $500K for man accused of trying to abduct teen
EUSTIS, Fla. - Bond was set at $500,000 for a man accused of trying to abduct a teenage girl in Eustis.
Gregory Lockwood, 55, appeared before a judge Tuesday and faces charges of attempted kidnapping and battery on a minor.
The backstory:
Lockwood was apprehended around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, after Eustis Police reported they were looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a possible abduction that took place on Jan. 3.
Police said a driver in a vehicle approached a 17-year-old girl walking in the area of East Pinehurst Boulevard and South Grove Street in Eustis, asking for a good place to get drinks. The driver then invited the teen to get in the car with them – offering her $300, police said.
When the teenager said no, the driver got angry, pulled her arm from the driver's side window – trying to get them to get into the car, police said. The girl broke free, uninjured, and ran for help, the department said. The driver left.
Police said they later identified the suspect as Lockwood, after investigators received information from someone who recognized his white SUV.
Lockwood told officers he asked the girl to have a drink because he found her attractive and said he did not know she was underage. He denied trying to abduct her and claimed he never touched her. A judge ordered Lockwood to have no contact with the victim.
The Source: This story was written based on information from Lake County court proceedings and documents, and an arrest report by the Eustis Police Department.