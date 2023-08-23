Bomb squad responds to Palm Coast home where deadly shooting occurred days earlier

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday deployed its bomb squad to a Palm Coast home where a man was shot and killed earlier this month.

Following reports that possible munitions were found inside the house on Blare Dr., deputies began asking residents of nearby homes to leave the area as a safety precaution. Blare Dr. remained closed between Oak Trails Blvd. and Black Alder Dr. for several hours while the bomb squad conducted its investigation.

Deputies responded to the same location on the morning of Aug. 14 after 911 calls were made by two residents of the home who reported a deadly shooting. One of the callers, 85-year-old Charles Kidd Jr., said he had shot a man later identified as 36-year-old Mark Ruschmeier. Ruschmeier lived in the same home with his mother and Kidd Jr., detectives said, but Kidd Jr. was not the biological father of the victims.

Kidd Jr. was interviewed and was cooperative throughout the investigation, the sheriff's office said. Detectives determined that there had been an argument inside the home that resulted in Kidd Jr. shooting Ruschmeier.

Charles Kidd Jr., 85, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Mark Ruschmeier. [Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office]

Following interviews by the sheriff's office homicide detectives and the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit, an arrest warrant was obtained, and Kidd Jr. was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Kidd Jr.

Kidd Jr. is being held in the Flagler County Jail without bond. No other details were immediately released.