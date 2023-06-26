Boil water advisory issued in Groveland: Here's where residents of affected areas can get free water

Some Lake County residents are under a boil water advisory after a Groveland water plant experienced a main line break over the weekend.

Boil water notices are issued to protect people when drinking water may be contaminated by microorganisms that can cause illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The advisory affects residents and businesses of the following areas: Christopher C. Ford Commerce Park, Trilogy, Estates at Cherry Lake – Southern Ridge, Waterside, Cherryridge, Crestridge, Bellevue, Parkside, Arborwood, The Vineyard, Wilson Estates, Cherry Lake Oaks, Trinity Lakes, Blue Spring Reserve, Phillip’s Lading, US 27 Corridor – Bee’s RV Resort and Clerbrook RV resort.

Crews are working to restore water as early as Monday morning.

Until the advisory is lifted, residents can access a free water station at Cherry Lake Park, located at 131 Wilson Lake Parkway, beginning on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

