Boeing's Starliner capsule attached to Atlas V rocket as launch nears

Boeing's Starliner capsule is now attached to an Atlas V rocket that will launch later this month.

The space company said that the spacecraft arrived at the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in Cape Canaveral ahead of its test flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Atlas V rocket will carry the Starliner spacecraft into space on July 30th. The mission was added after Boeing's decision to relaunch the Starliner's orbital capsule before proceeding with a crew.

Liftoff is scheduled for 2:53 p.m.

Meanwhile, astronauts at the ISS are preparing for the Starliner's arrival. SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts are going to move the Endeavor capsule to a new spot on the ISS. This will set the stage to have two different commercial spacecraft crew docked at the space station at the same time.

The first unmanned test flight for Starliner in December of 2019 ended up in the wrong orbit and did not reach the ISS. A total of 80 problems were reportedly identified and repaired.

