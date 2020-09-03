Bodycam footage shows trespasser caught ‘quarantining’ on closed Disney World island

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released footage from an April 30 incident at Disney World, Florida, in which deputies were searching for a trespasser at the park’s long-closed Discovery Island.

The video shows the hunt for 42-year-old Richard McGuire, who was arrested after being caught camping out on the restricted island, which was closed to the public in 1999.

According to the arrest report, McGuire said that he didn’t hear deputies searching for him because he was asleep in a building, and that he didn’t realize it was a private area, despite the numerous “no trespassing” signs in place.

“Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise,” the report said.