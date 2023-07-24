Body of man found in Indian River near Merritt Island Causeway

Detectives with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine the circumstances of the death of a man whose body was found in the Indian River near the Merritt Island Causeway.

Deputies responded to the area on Monday morning at approximately 8:20 a.m., after someone reported the body which was retrieved from the water by the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Homicide agents are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence. The body was taken to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone who may have information is asked to please call 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

