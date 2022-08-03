Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say

A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.

Detectives believe it is an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at (407) 348-2222.