Body found in retention pond in Orange County, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in Orange County on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Holden Avenue in Orlando around 9:45 a.m. regarding a body found in a retention pond.

MORE NEWS: I-95 crashes: 3 killed in 17-vehicle pileup; highway to be shut down for hours

"The deceased person appears to be an adult, but no other details are known," the sheriff's office said.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.