Body found in Harris County confirmed to be missing Austin mother

A body of a deceased adult woman found in Harris County has been confirmed to be that of a missing Austin mother.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the body to be that of Heidi Elizabeth Broussard, who went missing with her then-three-week-old daughter Margo Carey on Dec. 12.

The cause of death is being reported as "ligature strangulation."

Broussard and baby Margo vanished from their Austin home after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School in the morning, said Austin police at the time.

The body was found in the trunk of a car outside a home on Bo Jack Drive in the Houston area Thursday night. Authorities reportedly showed up to check on the welfare of a one-month-old baby girl and that the child was taken to a hospital to be checked out and did not have any obvious signs of injury.

"The property in Houston continues to be an active scene," APD Detective Brad Herries said. "We are investigating multiple locations between Austin, Houston and surrounding areas."

Advertisement

DNA testing is underway to determine if she is baby Margo.

"During [the search of the Houston residence], we located a baby who is safe, who is healthy, currently in the care of CPS," Herries said. "That child's visual appearance is consistent of that of baby Margo."

One person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse, says APD.

WATCH THE AUSTIN POLICE PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE CASE BELOW: