Body cam shows Miami police officers save 3-year-old after car drives into canal

A couple of Miami-Dade Police Officers are being hailed as heroes after they saved a 3-year-old from a car that drove into a canal.

A woman called 911 reporting that a man had gone into a canal with a car. When officers arrived near the canal they said it was initially hard to see the car, but they heard people screaming.

The driver of the car was struggling to get his 3-year-old son out of his car seat when officers arrived.

Several bystanders were also standing around watching the scene unfold. The frantic 911 caller explained the occupants couldn't get out of the sinking car that was fully submerged.

Officers eventually were able to rescue the child from the car taking them to the grass and beginning CPR. After several chest compressions, the child began to breathe again.

The child was then rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.