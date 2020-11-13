Bob’s Burgers serving up its 200th episode on FOX

“Bob’s Burgers” is proudly serving its 200th episode Nov. 15.

The series follows Bob Belcher and his quirky family, who help him run the eponymous restaurant Bob’s Burgers.

The new episode features the beloved Belcher family fighting to keep their iconic burger joint open when their grill breaks on the morning of the Ocean Avenue Business Assn.’s Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue.

The delicious milestone of an episode airs during the show’s 11th season, which will also feature holiday-themed episodes with exciting new guest voices as well as returning favorites.

Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more will make appearances.

The iconic series has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program since 2012.

Take a bite of the 200th episode on FOX Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9-9:30 PM ET/PT.

