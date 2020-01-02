Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiancé dies in Central Florida

Maitland police officers are conducting a death investigation into the death of Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Nick Gordon was known as the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobbi Brown.

Maitland police say Gordon, also known as Nick Bouler, was found unresponsive at a Sheraton Hotel on New Year’s morning. The 30-year-old later died at the hospital surrounded by his family and stepfather, Jack Walker Jr., who lives here in Central Florida.

"Tragic. Hit the family at the worst possible time. There’s never a good time, to lose a loved one. But on New Year’s Day, that’s very hard."

Maitland police say the Medical Examiner will determine Gordon’s cause of death. Gordon’s attorney, Joe Habachy couldn’t talk about the circumstances surrounding his death, but released a statement saying:

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my long-time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.“

Walker wouldn’t comment on the drug allegations but says, "He had his ups and downs like anyone else. The media portrayed negative images a lot."

When Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of Whitney Houston, died in 2015 with drugs in her body, her family blamed Gordon and sued him in a wrongful death case and won.

"If you wasn’t there, you can’t say what happened. They was inseparable. Every minute they loved each other from the bottom of their hearts," Walker says, adding that Gordon was a loving person. "He just enjoyed life. He cared about people and just wanted everyone he knew to be happy."

He says he cared for Gordon since he was a toddler and never expected to lose his stepson.

"Last time he talked to me way New Year's Even and I seen him on Christmas Day. In awe of everything. It don’t seem real. Seems like a dream right now. I’m still processing everything right now."

Walker says Gordon's mother is back in Central Florida planning his funeral.

