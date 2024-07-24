Boat stolen from New Smyrna Beach home while owner was at work: Deputies
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a boat nabber in New Smyrna Beach.
A 2013 21-foot NauticStar center console boat was stolen from a home on Spruce St on Tuesday morning.
The owner realized the boat was missing when they returned home from work, deputies said.
A possible suspect vehicle has been identified as a tan Ford Transit Connect van.
Possible suspect vehicle in boat theft (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)
Anyone with information about the stolen boat is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-423-3301.