Boat stolen from New Smyrna Beach home while owner was at work: Deputies

Published  July 24, 2024 5:47pm EDT
New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a boat nabber in New Smyrna Beach. 

A 2013 21-foot NauticStar center console boat was stolen from a home on Spruce St on Tuesday morning. 

The owner realized the boat was missing when they returned home from work, deputies said. 

A possible suspect vehicle has been identified as a tan Ford Transit Connect van. 

Possible suspect vehicle in boat theft (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the stolen boat is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-423-3301.