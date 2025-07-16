Boat fire in Port Orange injures 2 and prompts multi-agency response

The Brief A boat fire in Port Orange on Tuesday injured two people and triggered a multi-agency emergency response along the Halifax River. Fire crews quickly contained the blaze, and the incident is under investigation by the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives.



A boat fire along the Halifax River in Port Orange on Tuesday prompted a multi-agency response and left two people injured, authorities said.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Peninsula Drive for a vessel fire with potential exposures, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Upon arrival, units encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the boat.

CREDIT: Daytona Beach Fire Department

Crews on land quickly knocked down the main body of the fire while DBFD Marine 1 assisted with extinguishment efforts from the water. The blaze did not spread to nearby structures or vessels, officials said.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and declined further medical care.

CREDIT: Daytona Beach Fire Department

Another individual believed to have suffered burns left the scene before emergency personnel could assess them.

The Coast Guard and National Response Center were notified due to the discharge into the waterway. The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire.