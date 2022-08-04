Watch: Melbourne restaurant owner among the 6 people Blue Origin launched to space

Blue Origin successfully launched its sixth group of space tourists from a West Texas launch site near Van Horn Thursday morning. Of the six tourists was a Central Florida restaurant owner.

The New Shepard 22 (NS-22) mission was the 22nd spaceflight of Blue Origin's reusable rocket.

The crew that launched on Thursday included Dude Perfect sports and comedy group cofounder Coby Cotton, Portuguese entrepreneur Mário Ferreira, British-American mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, technology leader Clint Kelly III, Egyptian engineer Sara Sabry and telecommunications executive Steve Young, who owns Pineapples, a new restaurant in Melbourne, Florida.

Private citizens can fly with Blue Origin if they pay for the seat or the company works with nonprofits like Space for Humanity, which sponsors people to fly on suborbital flights. Through a sponsorship from Space for Humanity, Sabry will become the first person from Egypt to achieve spaceflight.