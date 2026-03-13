Orlando weather: Cooler temps arrive; rain chances increase this weekend

After an unsettled Thursday, Friday is looking more pleasant.

It'll be cooler and comfier in the wake of the cold front that brought showers and storms yesterday. We should have enough "upstairs energy" in the atmosphere along with the onshore flow to make for a few showers, especially near the coast.

Temps cool down with the help of the NNE wind, but highs will still be able to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. These readings will be much closer to normal for just about mid-March. It'll be less humid too, and overall much drier compared to our Thursday.

As the onshore flow continues Saturday, more moisture will be transported into the atmosphere. That'll help keep the chance of a few showers in the forecast. It won't be a washout with rain chances around 20%. Highs look to warm back up into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. It'll be muggier overnight Saturday with lows in the middle 60s.

The cold front that moved through yesterday then looks to lift back to the north across the state, as a warm front and that should help spark scattered showers and storms for Sunday.

Another cold front then slides our way Monday, bringing widespread showers and storms.

High pressure at the surface builds in on Tuesday which will help usher in much cooler conditions.

We'll still have some spin in the atmosphere aloft which should keep some clouds around too, but it'll be much drier. A stray shower or two is still possible though.

If you're getting out and about, highs for St. Patrick's drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. That'll be around 15° colder than average for this time of year.

Temperatures stay cooler than average into the middle part of next week with highs Wednesday near 70°.

There are some signals that an area of low pressure spins up and tries to bring a little more rain on Wednesday, but chances are slim, around 20%.