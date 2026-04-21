Blue Man Group ready for Orlando return with new show, theater

The Brief Blue Man Group officially returns to Orlando on May 1 with a new show in a new, custom-built theater at ICON Park. Final preparations are underway as the trio prepares for the new show, which will feature new material just for the Orlando production. Blue Man Group had a 14-year run at Universal Orlando before the show closed in 2020.



Blue Man Group, the blue-skinned trio known for multi-sensory shows, is making final preparations for its return to Orlando.

The group's new show opens May 1 in a brand-new, custom-built theater at ICON Park on International Drive.

Ahead of the show's debut, final work is being completed inside the theater located at the base of the Orlando Eye observation wheel.

It was designed specifically for the new production and can seat more than 500 visitors.

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What to expect with the new show

Blue Man Group is known for mixing music, comedy and props such as paint to create color and high-energy shows.

The bald trio play instruments made of PVC pipes and interact with the audience without uttering a word.

The new show will blend many of those classic elements with new material created just for the Orlando production.

Bhurin Sead, who has been a Blue Man performer since 2008, said the audience interactions are his favorite part of the show.

"For me, anytime we have the opportunity to interact with the audience, it's always special," Sead said. "We never know how someone is going to be when you bring them on stage. So it keeps us alive, it keeps the moment alive, and the audience knows that anything can happen."

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Blue Man Group's return to Orlando

Blue Man Group began in New York City in 1987 before expanding to other cities. In 2017, it was purchased by Cirque du Soleil, which produces the "Drawn to Life" show currently running at Disney Springs.

The group previously held residency at Universal Orlando. In 2020, the show closed amid the pandemic and did not reopen, ending the group's 14-year run in Orlando.

In 2024, Blue Man Group announced plans to return to Orlando and broke ground on the new theater in September of that year.

And with the first show just around the corner, Blue Man Group is happy to be back in Orlando and ready for audiences to see what they've come up with.

"The welcome that we've received from people in Orlando, from Central Florida has been really warm," Sead said. "It's really great to come back here and give them a show that feels familiar but it's also really new and exciting."

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for the show are available online at blueman.com. Prices range between $59 and $122 per person.

Some dates have two scheduled performances, while others just have one.