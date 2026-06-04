3 kids thrown into water after personal watercraft hits tree, FWC says

The Brief Three kids were thrown from a personal water craft at Lake Hiawatha after their vessel hit a tree, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said. A good Samaritan rescued all three kids from the water and brought them to shore. Two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.



Three kids were thrown into the water at a lake in Lake County after their personal watercraft (PWC) hit a tree, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

What we know:

It happened on Tuesday, June 2 at Lake Hiawatha in Lake County.

The FWC said the kids were operating the boat at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree, tossing all three of them into the water.

A nearby boater came to their rescue and brought them back to shore, the FWC said.

What we don't know:

Two of the kids were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the FWC did not share details on the kids' conditions nor the extent of their injuries.