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3 kids thrown into water after personal watercraft hits tree, FWC says

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida News
Published June 4, 2026 12:09 PM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 12:09 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Three kids were thrown from a personal water craft at Lake Hiawatha after their vessel hit a tree, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.
    • A good Samaritan rescued all three kids from the water and brought them to shore.
    • Two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Three kids were thrown into the water at a lake in Lake County after their personal watercraft (PWC) hit a tree, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

What we know:

It happened on Tuesday, June 2 at Lake Hiawatha in Lake County.

The FWC said the kids were operating the boat at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree, tossing all three of them into the water.

A nearby boater came to their rescue and brought them back to shore, the FWC said.

What we don't know:

Two of the kids were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the FWC did not share details on the kids' conditions nor the extent of their injuries.

The Source: The information is from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

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