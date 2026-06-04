3 kids thrown into water after personal watercraft hits tree, FWC says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Three kids were thrown into the water at a lake in Lake County after their personal watercraft (PWC) hit a tree, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
What we know:
It happened on Tuesday, June 2 at Lake Hiawatha in Lake County.
The FWC said the kids were operating the boat at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree, tossing all three of them into the water.
A nearby boater came to their rescue and brought them back to shore, the FWC said.
What we don't know:
Two of the kids were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the FWC did not share details on the kids' conditions nor the extent of their injuries.
The Source: The information is from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.